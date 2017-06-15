Dr. Manuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isabel Manuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Isabel Manuel, MD
Dr. Isabel Manuel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Andreas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Manuel's Office Locations
- 1 891 Mountain Ranch Rd Bldg N, San Andreas, CA 95249 Directions (209) 754-6525
- 2 2111 O St, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 722-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Manuel is a caring & very talented. Always showing great care & acuity. Allows ample time & completely vets out problems. Thankful we found her
About Dr. Isabel Manuel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manuel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manuel speaks Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.
