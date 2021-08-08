See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Isabel Otero, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Isabel Otero, MD

Dr. Isabel Otero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.

Dr. Otero works at SOTL OB/GYN Services, LLC, Plantation, FL in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Otero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sotlobgynservices LLC
    1200 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 474-2229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 08, 2021
    Very professional staff. Like always Dr Otero treated me with the outmost care a patient could receive from her OBGY.
    Suzy L Nerette — Aug 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Isabel Otero, MD
    About Dr. Isabel Otero, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427024207
    Education & Certifications

    • Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isabel Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otero works at SOTL OB/GYN Services, LLC, Plantation, FL in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Otero’s profile.

    Dr. Otero has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

