Dr. Romao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isabela Romao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isabela Romao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Romao works at
Locations
-
1
Division of General Pediatrics865 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2540
-
2
Endocrine Associates of Long Island PC732 Smithtown Byp Ste 103, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-5545
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romao?
About Dr. Isabela Romao, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639337686
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romao works at
Dr. Romao has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Romao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.