Dr. Isabella Gyening, MD
Dr. Isabella Gyening, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Laboratory Corporation of America1200 McKinney St Ste 473, Houston, TX 77010 Directions (713) 442-4700
Great doctor....knows what she is doing. Very respectful and takes time to listen.
About Dr. Isabella Gyening, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417036799
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Dermatology
Dr. Gyening has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gyening accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gyening has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gyening. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gyening.
