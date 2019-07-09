See All General Surgeons in Thornton, CO
Dr. Isabelle Audet, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Thornton, CO
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Isabelle Audet, MD

Dr. Isabelle Audet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Plains Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Audet works at Center of Surgical Specialists Nexgen Artery & Vein Institute in Thornton, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Audet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center of Surgical Specialists.
    9351 Grant St Ste 400, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 452-0059
  2. 2
    Flatirons Surgical Specialists
    3434 47th St Ste 101, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 709-3050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Colorado Plains Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Isabelle Audet, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396732079
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Audet accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Audet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Audet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Audet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Audet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Audet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

