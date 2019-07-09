Dr. Audet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isabelle Audet, MD
Overview of Dr. Isabelle Audet, MD
Dr. Isabelle Audet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Plains Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Audet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Audet's Office Locations
-
1
Center of Surgical Specialists.9351 Grant St Ste 400, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 452-0059
-
2
Flatirons Surgical Specialists3434 47th St Ste 101, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 709-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Plains Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Audet?
Dr. Audet performed a Colectomy Resection to remove colon cancer from me in 2011. Excellent expertise, skill and care. Positive, comforting "bedside manner" had a tremendous positive effect on my ability to cope with the shock of having to undergo surgery and recovering. I am here today, 8 years later, to attest to her superb expertise and care. Thank You Dr. Audet!
About Dr. Isabelle Audet, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396732079
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Audet accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Audet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Audet works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Audet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Audet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Audet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Audet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.