See All Psychiatrists in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD

Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Eustice works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eustice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan
    612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eustice?

    Nov 22, 2019
    I love Dr.Eustice! My sister and I brought my mother to her to assist in treating Bi-polar disorder. She was alwys kind, compassionate and respectful with all of us. She became like a family friend. My mother passed away 3 years ago. I don't know what we would have done without this wonderful lady. I have recently recommended her to a couple of friends
    Bev in Conover, NC — Nov 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eustice to family and friends

    Dr. Eustice's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eustice

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD.

    About Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821021080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University S Fl
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University S Fl Tampa Genl Va Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Catawba Valley Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eustice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eustice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eustice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eustice works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Eustice’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eustice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eustice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eustice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eustice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.