Dr. Isabelle Vonalthen-Dagum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabelle Vonalthen-Dagum, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabelle Vonalthen-Dagum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ottawa, Fac Med and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum works at
Locations
-
1
Ravi Ainapudi MD317 E Main St Ste 1, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum?
She is a great provider.
About Dr. Isabelle Vonalthen-Dagum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1598789760
Education & Certifications
- Toronto General Hospital
- Ottawa Genl Hosp
- University of Ottawa, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum works at
Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Manometry and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vonalthen-Dagum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.