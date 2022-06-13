Overview

Dr. Isabelle Zamfirescu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Weymouth, MA.



Dr. Zamfirescu works at Harbor Medical Associates-400 in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.