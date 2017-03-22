See All Pediatric Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD

Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Artacho works at Isabelo S. Artacho, M.D. Child Neurology in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Artacho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ying S Kong MD
    6079 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 438-4388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Mental Retardation - Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Artacho?

    Mar 22, 2017
    This man is a saint, he treats you like a family member. There is nothing he has not done to make me and my daughter feel like viable humans. I don't think he knows how much his treatment helps God bless Dr.Attaching.
    Corliss D. Jackson in Lemoore, CA — Mar 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Artacho to family and friends

    Dr. Artacho's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Artacho

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD.

    About Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962413229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Artacho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Artacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Artacho works at Isabelo S. Artacho, M.D. Child Neurology in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Artacho’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Artacho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artacho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.