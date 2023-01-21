Dr. Isador Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isador Lieberman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
Texas Back Institute - Plano6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 200-7572Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Back Institute5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 247-1254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Lieberman was divine intervention. I truly believe he saved my life. He took the time to look at me as an individual and explain everything to me. He went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. I would highly highly recommend Dr Lieberman and his staff. ??
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- The Wellesley Hospital, Toronto Ontario Canada
- Orthopedic Surgery
