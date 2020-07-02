Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD
Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Bensonhurst Radiation Oncology1737 Bath Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (347) 532-2888Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Friedman to be exceptionally clear, patient, and knowledgeable. He treated me about one year ago and I've been cancer free since then.
About Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407170319
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Friedman works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.