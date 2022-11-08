Dr. Isam Balat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isam Balat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isam Balat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with 1973
Dr. Balat works at
Locations
-
1
Plaza OB/GYN1801 Binz St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 930-2153
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balat is a wonderful doctor. He diagnosed my endometriosis in 1998, when other doctors kept misdiagnosing me. I have remained a patient to date.
About Dr. Isam Balat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417914037
Education & Certifications
- 1973
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
