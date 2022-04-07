Overview

Dr. Isam Daboul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Bay Park Hospital.



Dr. Daboul works at Great Lakes Gastroenterology Consultants LLC in Oregon, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.