Overview of Dr. Isam Marar, MB BS

Dr. Isam Marar, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Marar works at Cornerstone Nonprofit Healthcare in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.