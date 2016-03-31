See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Isela Ibarra, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Isela Ibarra, MD

Dr. Isela Ibarra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Ibarra works at Sun City Kidz Clinic in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ibarra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City Kidz Clinic
    4687 N Mesa St Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7683
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • El Paso Children's Hospital
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2016
    Dr.Ibarra is an excellent doctor, she is very professional , values your concerns and time. I feel confident putting my daughter's healthcare, in her hands..
    Garcia Ln in el paso tx — Mar 31, 2016
    About Dr. Isela Ibarra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265485932
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isela Ibarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ibarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ibarra works at Sun City Kidz Clinic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ibarra’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibarra.

