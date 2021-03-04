Dr. Isha Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isha Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E # 3-G, New York, NY 10003 Directions
I had a virtual appointment with Dr. Gupta for ocular migraines. She was nice, listened intently, and told me a remedy. Her suggestion worked perfectly. I communicated with her twice after the appointment, via the patient portal, and she replied right away. Her manner of communication is concise and careful. I appreciate that a lot.
- 12 years of experience
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
