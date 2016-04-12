Dr. Isha Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isha Lopez, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Southeast Dermatology P.A.4419 CRENSHAW RD, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 481-0033
Glen Valley Clinic11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 570, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 481-0033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Answered all questions and explained with details. Went over all possible choices and made best recommendations. Very professional and knowledgeable.
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922393131
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Dermatology
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
