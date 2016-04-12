Overview

Dr. Isha Lopez, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Lopez works at Southeast Dermatology P.A. in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.