Dr. Ishaan Kalha, MD
Dr. Ishaan Kalha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of London and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Delano, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group5959 Truxtun Ave Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-2215
Adventist Health Delano1401 Garces Hwy, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 721-5270
Mercy Hospital2215 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 632-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Delano
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalha is an excellent physician, very caring, personable, and attentive. The practice can be difficult to deal with at times but Dr. Kalha is terrific. After four procedures over several years I can honestly give him a five star rating.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U TX
- U Of London
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kalha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalha has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.