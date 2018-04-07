Dr. Ishan Bhattacharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ishan Bhattacharya, MD
Overview
Dr. Ishan Bhattacharya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Bhattacharya works at
Locations
-
1
Heartland Ent545 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 762-5560
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings5041 Utica Ridge Rd Ste 100, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 359-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhattacharya?
Very caring doctor! Takes the time to review your records the night before your visit. Stays on top of your health issues & does not believe in over-medicating. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Ishan Bhattacharya, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1487727731
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhattacharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhattacharya works at
Dr. Bhattacharya has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhattacharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhattacharya speaks Bengali.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.