Overview

Dr. Ishan Bhattacharya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Bhattacharya works at Quad City Gastroenterology in Moline, IL with other offices in Davenport, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.