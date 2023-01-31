Dr. Ishaq Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ishaq Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ishaq Ali, MD
Dr. Ishaq Ali, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - McKinney2517 Virginia Pkwy Ste 102, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 984-1025Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Richardson3017 E Renner Rd Ste 110, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (844) 754-8463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr. Ali and his staff are professional, competent and friendly. I am very happy with them. Sandra Stuart
About Dr. Ishaq Ali, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1326248824
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Khyber Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Torticollis, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.