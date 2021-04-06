Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD
Overview of Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD
Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Fisher County Hospital District, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Mitchell County Hospital, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Walia works at
Dr. Walia's Office Locations
Hendrick Clinic - Endo/Family Med/Nephrology - Cedar Mall1150 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Fisher County Hospital District
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Mitchell County Hospital
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to explain things and she knows what she is doing. Glad to have a good caring doctor that you can trust!
About Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1174840862
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
- Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.