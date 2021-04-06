See All Nephrologists in Abilene, TX
Nephrology
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD

Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Fisher County Hospital District, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Mitchell County Hospital, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Walia works at Hendrick Clinic - Endo/Family Med/Nephrology - Cedar Mall in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Walia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hendrick Clinic - Endo/Family Med/Nephrology - Cedar Mall
    1150 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 670-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fisher County Hospital District
  • Hendrick Medical Center
  • Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
  • Mitchell County Hospital
  • Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
  • Stephens Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Took time to explain things and she knows what she is doing. Glad to have a good caring doctor that you can trust!
    — Apr 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD
    About Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1174840862
    Education & Certifications

    • UTMB-Galvstn
    • Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ishmeet Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walia works at Hendrick Clinic - Endo/Family Med/Nephrology - Cedar Mall in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Walia’s profile.

    Dr. Walia has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

