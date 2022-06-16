Overview of Dr. Ishrat Hakim, MD

Dr. Ishrat Hakim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE.



Dr. Hakim works at Your Family Physician in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.