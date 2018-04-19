Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll.
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates2845 Siena Heights Dr Ste 2100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 617-1227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhry?
My 5mo old son hasn’t been in the hospital and to the doctors more times than i can count. No one wanted to diagnose him with asthma because he’s too young nor wanted to help him other than giving breathing treatments. First time I saw Dr. Chowdhry he knew immediately what was going on with my son. Did further testing on him which no one else would and personally called me back within a matter of minutes to go over my sons X-rays. He’s a blessing to my family for being the only doctor who cares.
About Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Harlem Hospital Center
- King Edward Med Coll
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhry speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhry.
