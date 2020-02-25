Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ishwari Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ishwari Prasad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
Ishwari Prasad MD Ph D PA14447 University Cove Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 632-8819
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor and staff have been very good. I think is people should judge based in one experience but listen to your doctor and not tell the doctor what you want to listen.
About Dr. Ishwari Prasad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1518934835
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prasad speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.