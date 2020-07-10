Overview

Dr. Isidora Nantes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Nantes works at Methodist Physician Group in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.