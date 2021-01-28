Dr. Isidoro Zarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isidoro Zarco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Isidoro Zarco, MD
Dr. Isidoro Zarco, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zarco works at
Dr. Zarco's Office Locations
Fernando L. Silva O.d. P.A.3230 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 443-3330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Drs. Airala Laser & Cataract Institute PA2441 Douglas Rd, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 442-6896
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Zarco was very kind and professional in his first interview with me. He explained the conditions that I can suffer from and the procedures that I can perform to improve my vision. I answer all my questions clearly.
About Dr. Isidoro Zarco, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1710903141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zarco has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarco.
