Overview of Dr. Isidoro Zarco, MD

Dr. Isidoro Zarco, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zarco works at Isidoro Zarco MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.