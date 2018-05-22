Dr. Moraitis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isidoros Moraitis, MD
Overview of Dr. Isidoros Moraitis, MD
Dr. Isidoros Moraitis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Moraitis' Office Locations
- 1 3890 Tampa Rd Ste 406, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 773-9796
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast procedure that could have been covered by insurance by two other doctors in the area (pre-certification in-hand). I paid out-of-pocket to have Dr. Moraitis perform the surgery, and haven't regretted that decision for a second. Excellent doctor, staff and results!
About Dr. Isidoros Moraitis, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moraitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moraitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraitis.
