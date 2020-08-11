Dr. Isidro Cardella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isidro Cardella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Isidro Cardella, MD
Dr. Isidro Cardella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALMA-ATINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTION and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Cardella's Office Locations
I Anthony Cardella MD LLC7300 SW 93rd Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 971-0510
Psychiatric Consulting Inc.1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 400, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 971-0510
Jackson West Medical Center2801 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 971-0510
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful for how he and his entire team helped me both during the pregnancy and the cesarean section. Dr. Cardella is a wonderful professional and an excellent human being. I would recommend it with my eyes closed.
About Dr. Isidro Cardella, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104921550
Education & Certifications
- ALMA-ATINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardella has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardella.
