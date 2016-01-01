See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Isis Gayed, MD

Nuclear Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Isis Gayed, MD

Dr. Isis Gayed, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Gayed works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gayed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Hospital
    6411 Fannin St Ste 1134, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    The University of Texas
    6431 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Medicine Study
Nuclear Medicine Study

Treatment frequency



Nuclear Medicine Study Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Isis Gayed, MD

Specialties
  • Nuclear Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1447328950
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Isis Gayed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gayed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gayed works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gayed’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

