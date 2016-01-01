Dr. Isis Gayed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isis Gayed, MD
Overview of Dr. Isis Gayed, MD
Dr. Isis Gayed, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Gayed works at
Dr. Gayed's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Hospital6411 Fannin St Ste 1134, Houston, TX 77030 Directions
-
2
The University of Texas6431 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gayed?
About Dr. Isis Gayed, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1447328950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayed works at
Dr. Gayed speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.