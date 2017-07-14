See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (19)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD

Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University.

Dr. Enikeev works at New York Psychiatric Service PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
4.7 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
4.8 (163)
View Profile
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Enikeev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Psychiatric Service PC
    6415 Bay Pkwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 331-3800
  2. 2
    New York Psychiatric Service PC
    10230 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 312-6673

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Enikeev?

    Jul 14, 2017
    Dr. Enikeev is one of the most thoughtful, caring, and intelligent people I have ever encountered. Highly recommended.
    Natalie in New york — Jul 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Enikeev to family and friends

    Dr. Enikeev's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Enikeev

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD.

    About Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265645154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Law and Med Ethics Center For Clin Med Ethics University Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kazan State Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enikeev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Enikeev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enikeev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Enikeev has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enikeev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Enikeev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enikeev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enikeev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enikeev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.