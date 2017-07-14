Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enikeev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD
Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University.
Dr. Enikeev works at
Dr. Enikeev's Office Locations
New York Psychiatric Service PC6415 Bay Pkwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 331-3800
New York Psychiatric Service PC10230 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (347) 312-6673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Enikeev is one of the most thoughtful, caring, and intelligent people I have ever encountered. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1265645154
Education & Certifications
- Law and Med Ethics Center For Clin Med Ethics University Chicago
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Maimonides MC
- Kazan State Medical University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enikeev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enikeev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enikeev works at
Dr. Enikeev has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enikeev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Enikeev speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Enikeev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enikeev.
