Dr. Islam Abujubara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abujubara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Islam Abujubara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Islam Abujubara, MD
Dr. Islam Abujubara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center.
Dr. Abujubara works at
Dr. Abujubara's Office Locations
-
1
IMS Neurology14001 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 633-3780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Payson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abujubara?
Dr AJ is thorough and nice
About Dr. Islam Abujubara, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265626774
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abujubara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abujubara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abujubara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abujubara works at
Dr. Abujubara has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abujubara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abujubara speaks Arabic.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Abujubara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abujubara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abujubara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abujubara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.