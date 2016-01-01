See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Islam Shehata Ahmed Elhelf, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Islam Shehata Ahmed Elhelf, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Shehata Ahmed Elhelf works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

About Dr. Islam Shehata Ahmed Elhelf, MD

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1801278031
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

