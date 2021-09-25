Overview

Dr. Islam Eltarawy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Eltarawy works at Piedmont Physicians of Woodstock in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.