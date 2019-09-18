Dr. Seliger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islon Seliger, MD
Overview of Dr. Islon Seliger, MD
Dr. Islon Seliger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Seliger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Seliger's Office Locations
-
1
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seliger?
Amazing doctor! Very compassionate.
About Dr. Islon Seliger, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, German
- 1669425443
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- Teaching Hosps University Witwatersr
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seliger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seliger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seliger works at
Dr. Seliger speaks German.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Seliger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seliger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seliger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seliger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.