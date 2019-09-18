See All Neurologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Islon Seliger, MD

Neurology
4.5 (56)
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Islon Seliger, MD

Dr. Islon Seliger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Seliger works at Sunrise Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seliger's Office Locations

    Sunrise Medical Group
    12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2019
    Amazing doctor! Very compassionate.
    — Sep 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Islon Seliger, MD
    About Dr. Islon Seliger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1669425443
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
    Internship
    • Teaching Hosps University Witwatersr
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seliger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seliger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seliger works at Sunrise Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Seliger’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Seliger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seliger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seliger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seliger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

