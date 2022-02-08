Overview of Dr. Ismael Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Ismael Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Rodriguez works at University Medical Center Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.