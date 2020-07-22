Overview

Dr. Ismael Solis-Rivera, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Center of Studies University Xochicalco and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Solis-Rivera works at IMA Medical Center of North Lakeland in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.