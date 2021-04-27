Dr. Ismail Salahi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ismail Salahi, DO
Overview
Dr. Ismail Salahi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Virginia - Pain Management
Dr. Salahi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tina Johnson3716 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3611Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salahi?
always listens without being judgmental; very kind and compassionate; skilled at procedures; would give 10 stars if rating system allowed.
About Dr. Ismail Salahi, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic and German
- 1184688368
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia - Pain Management
- Mayo Clinic- Anesthesiology
- St. Vincent Hospital - Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salahi works at
Dr. Salahi speaks Arabic and German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.