Overview of Dr. Ismail Zabih, MD

Dr. Ismail Zabih, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Zabih works at Coastal Urgent Care & Internal Medicine in Panama City Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.