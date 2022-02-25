Overview

Dr. Ismary De Castro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from *Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. De Castro works at Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.