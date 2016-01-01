Overview of Dr. Ismely Minaya, MD

Dr. Ismely Minaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Minaya works at Northwestern Medical Group Faculty Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Colposcopy and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.