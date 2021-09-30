See All Pediatricians in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD

Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Alvarez works at Alvarez Pediatrics in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations

    Alvis Pediatrics, PA
    18300 NW 62nd Ave Ste 230, Hialeah, FL 33015 (305) 623-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD
    About Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770514648
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Pedro Henriquez Urena Nat U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez works at Alvarez Pediatrics in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alvarez’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

