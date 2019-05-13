Overview

Dr. Israel Berkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Berkowitz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Midtown, 59th Street in New York, NY with other offices in Belle Harbor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.