Dr. Israel Crespo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crespo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Crespo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Israel Crespo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Crespo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rosario & Crespo Mds6919 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 320, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (727) 372-5547Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Paul A Sporn MD7001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 10, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 930-8816
-
3
Adventhealth Carrollwood7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 930-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crespo?
This has been a life changer for me, Dr Crespo gives you all the tools to succeed in the process and Blanca helps you to keep in track. Very professional and really help you to reach your goal. I totally recommend it. I went from 240 pound obesity to normal weight 167. If you are ready to improve yourself this is the place to go to.
About Dr. Israel Crespo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942302880
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC Wash DC
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crespo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crespo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crespo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crespo works at
Dr. Crespo has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crespo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crespo speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Crespo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crespo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crespo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crespo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.