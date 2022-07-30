Overview

Dr. Israel Crespo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Crespo works at The Balloon MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.