Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD
Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Deutsch works at
Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deutsch?
I only met with the doctor once. We have spoken on the phone a few times due to Covid-19 it has not been easy just getting a face to face but will have one soon. One thing I can say is he listens and does seem to have compassion. having cancer is a threat to one's life and lifestyle and compassion goes a long way.
About Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1033315908
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Hospital Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.