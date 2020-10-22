See All Radiation Oncologists in Bronxville, NY
Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Bronxville, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD

Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Deutsch works at NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester
    55 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 22, 2020
    I only met with the doctor once. We have spoken on the phone a few times due to Covid-19 it has not been easy just getting a face to face but will have one soon. One thing I can say is he listens and does seem to have compassion. having cancer is a threat to one's life and lifestyle and compassion goes a long way.
    About Dr. Israel Deutsch, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • 1033315908
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Queens
