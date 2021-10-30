Overview

Dr. Israel Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Ballad Health Medical Associates in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN, Elizabethton, TN and Erwin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.