Dr. Israel Hartman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Israel Hartman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex - Southwestern MC
Dr. Hartman works at
Locations
Dmt Endocrinology PA501 Rita Ln Ste 113, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient I very much appreciate that his office was able to fit me in his busy schedule in less than 2 weeks where other endocrinologists in the area were booked 3-4 months out! He took the time to explain my symptoms where my family doctor was limited in his knowledge of my thyroid problems. I am looking forward to seeing him again for my follow up appointments.
About Dr. Israel Hartman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hebrew
- 1437217536
Education & Certifications
- U Tex - Southwestern MC
- Ind U MC
- Ind U MC
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hartman speaks Hebrew.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
