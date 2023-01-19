Dr. Israel Jacobowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Jacobowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Israel Jacobowitz, MD
Dr. Israel Jacobowitz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobowitz works at
Dr. Jacobowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Israel Jacobowitz984 50th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (212) 263-0217
-
2
Good Health Medical PC3019 Brighton 1ST St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-9700
-
3
NYU Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates530 1st Ave # Schwartz, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0217
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobowitz?
He is patient knowledgeable and doesn’t rush you out of his office.
About Dr. Israel Jacobowitz, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1952399487
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo Childrens Hospital
- Residency In Cardiothoracic Surgery Nyu Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Brooklyn College
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobowitz works at
Dr. Jacobowitz has seen patients for Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobowitz speaks Yiddish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.