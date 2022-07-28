Dr. Kochin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israel Kochin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Israel Kochin, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Maimonides Med Center
Dr. Kochin works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, Dr. Kochin was quite knowledgeable.
About Dr. Israel Kochin, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1164416418
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kochin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kochin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kochin has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Nausea, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kochin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kochin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kochin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.