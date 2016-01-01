Overview of Dr. Israel Mata, MD

Dr. Israel Mata, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.



Dr. Mata works at Compassionate Care Pediatric, PLLC in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Pharr, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.