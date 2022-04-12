Dr. Israel Nosnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Nosnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Israel Nosnik, MD
Dr. Israel Nosnik, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Duke University.
Dr. Nosnik works at
Dr. Nosnik's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 205, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 303-8470
Urology Clinics of North Texas7211 Preston Rd Ste 3900, Plano, TX 75024 Directions
Urology Clinics of North Texas4001 W 15th St Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great at listening to our concerns and answer our questions
About Dr. Israel Nosnik, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1962660019
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nosnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nosnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nosnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nosnik works at
Dr. Nosnik has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nosnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosnik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosnik.
